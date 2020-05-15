OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of OneMain worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

OMF opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.43. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,421 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

