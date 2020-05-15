Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 296.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ONCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.48.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

