OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $2.91 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OCX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 27,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $61,508.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,698 shares in the company, valued at $101,017.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

