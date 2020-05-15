OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $2.91 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.60.
Several research analysts have recently commented on OCX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.
