ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.11.

ON stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 6.6% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

