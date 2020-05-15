Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Oil States International stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $169.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oil States International will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oil States International news, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 50,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 172,740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Gabelli lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oil States International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.