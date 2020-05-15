NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $8,923,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $321.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.68. The company has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $326.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

