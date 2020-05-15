NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Short Interest Up 20.2% in April

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $76,528,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,586,000 after buying an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

