Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) Insider David Ritchie Ferguson Buys 111 Shares

Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($198.58).

Shares of LON NUC opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 million and a PE ratio of 16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.44. Nucleus Financial Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 225 ($2.96).

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUC shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Nucleus Financial Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Nucleus Financial Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

