NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NLOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $762,700,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $662,260,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $468,450,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $268,503,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

