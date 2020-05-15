NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.42 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised NortonLifeLock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NLOK stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

