NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.42 million.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised NortonLifeLock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.
NLOK stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
