Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,094,000 after acquiring an additional 220,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,239.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,325.67. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

