Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $4,782,030 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.13. The company has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

