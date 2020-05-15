Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $335,631,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,913,000 after buying an additional 189,244 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $398.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.71 and a 200-day moving average of $399.66. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.44.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

