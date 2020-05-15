Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 252 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.35.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

