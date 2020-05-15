Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,798,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,190,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,354,000 after buying an additional 273,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,483,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,136,000 after buying an additional 208,004 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $214,904,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $733,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at $983,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $157.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

