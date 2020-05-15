Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.98 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

