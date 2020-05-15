Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,365,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 406.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

