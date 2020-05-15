Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Corning by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in Corning by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Corning by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

