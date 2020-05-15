Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.19 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Valero Energy stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

