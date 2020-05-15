Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $48,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA opened at $105.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.30.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.10.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $33,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,828,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.