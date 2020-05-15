Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,117 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

