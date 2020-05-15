Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,203,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Francis Powers sold 14,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $2,076,396.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,256.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,655 shares of company stock worth $4,725,677 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Shares of BXP opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.