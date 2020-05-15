Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,043 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,274,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,529,000 after purchasing an additional 127,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average is $133.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

