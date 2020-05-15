Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

