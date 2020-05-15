Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,130,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after buying an additional 1,709,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after buying an additional 1,545,450 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,003,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after buying an additional 508,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.