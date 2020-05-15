Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 4,458 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

PEAK opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

