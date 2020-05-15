Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NCBS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group cut Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NCBS opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $556.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $97,848.90. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 38.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

