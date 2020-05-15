Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE) PT Raised to C$3.25 at TD Securities

Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nexgen Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Nexgen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.59.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

