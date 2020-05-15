New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 816 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

