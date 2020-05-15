NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.63, approximately 1,209,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 926,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Specifically, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,572.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

The stock has a market cap of $429.54 million, a P/E ratio of 174.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 980,898 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

