Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of ICPT opened at $82.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

