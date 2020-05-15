Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Dividend Announcement

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.02, approximately 193,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 244,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $85.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 21.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 1,396.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 40,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.