National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Retail Properties earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected National Retail Properties’ analysis:

Shares of NNN stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NNN shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

