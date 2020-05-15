National Bank Financial Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$105.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$129.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

TSE X opened at C$124.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$84.50 and a 52-week high of C$139.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.24 million. On average, analysts predict that TMX Group will post 6.3100003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

