National Bank Financial Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$37.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PPL. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CSFB set a C$40.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.92.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

TSE PPL opened at C$31.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.32%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$412,850.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.