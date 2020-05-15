Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Gap Down to $0.62

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.62. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 2,796,087 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBRV shares. Wedbush cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179.92% and a negative net margin of 872.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 33,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

