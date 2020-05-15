Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $148.00. The stock had previously closed at $125.10, but opened at $112.29. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Myokardia shares last traded at $106.82, with a volume of 2,653,309 shares changing hands.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myokardia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $111,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,144.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,147. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter worth about $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,223,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Myokardia by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

About Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

