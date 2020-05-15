Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
COOP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.
Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $8.28 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $888.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.
In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1,048.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 105,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 92,745 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 95,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
