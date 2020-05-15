Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

COOP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $8.28 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $888.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1,048.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 105,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 92,745 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 95,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

