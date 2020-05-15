MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MOWI ASA/ADR had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $975.75 million during the quarter.

Shares of MHGVY opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.68. MOWI ASA/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of MOWI ASA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of MOWI ASA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

