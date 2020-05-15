Motco Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,891,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $926.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,239.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,325.67. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

