Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Receiving Very Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) has trended very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Molina Healthcare earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

MOH opened at $176.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.27 and its 200 day moving average is $138.73. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $187.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $151,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $827,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

