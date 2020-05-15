Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $27.81, approximately 551,747 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 769,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 16,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $637,016.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,814 shares of company stock worth $8,239,447. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after buying an additional 91,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 52,244 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 133.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,311,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 33.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Co Company Profile (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

