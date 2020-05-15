Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Minoan Group (LON:MIN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON MIN opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Minoan Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.59.

Minoan Group Company Profile

Minoan Group Plc is a holding and management company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, creation, development and management of hotels and resorts, and in the operation of independent travel businesses, through which it acts as agent in providing a range of services, including transportation, hotel and other accommodation and leisure services.

