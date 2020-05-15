Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Minoan Group (LON:MIN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON MIN opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Minoan Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.59.
Minoan Group Company Profile
