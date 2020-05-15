Michael Larocco Purchases 7,000 Shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $131,880.00.

Michael Larocco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, Michael Larocco purchased 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. State Auto Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.00 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STFC shares. TheStreet lowered State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.