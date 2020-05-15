Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,455 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 6,405.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,928 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

