Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MELI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.95.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of MELI stock opened at $777.27 on Wednesday. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $805.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of -185.06 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $579.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.90.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,351,000 after acquiring an additional 864,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,026,000 after acquiring an additional 227,377 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.