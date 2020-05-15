Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.95.

Shares of MELI opened at $777.27 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $805.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $579.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of -185.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.