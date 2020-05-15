MEDNAX (MD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE: MD) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2020 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $24.00 to $15.00.

4/21/2020 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – MEDNAX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MEDNAX is well-poised for growth on the back of a consistent rise in revenues. A series of strategic buyouts poise it well for growth. Its MedData divestiture should help it deleverage and lower capital expenditure. Its radiology segment impresses. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company has been witnessing elevated expense level for the past few years. Though it has undertaken cost-curbing initiatives, high labor costs should keep exerting an upward pressure on salaries and the benefit component. Its high leverage level also bothers. Its weak return on equity is another concern. It withdrew its initial guidance for the first quarter of 2020 and the full year due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 effect on global economy.”

3/26/2020 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – MEDNAX was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

MEDNAX stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. MEDNAX Inc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 122,970 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

