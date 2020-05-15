McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $129.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.64.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

