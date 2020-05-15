Max Royde Acquires 50,000 Shares of IQGeo Group PLC (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group PLC (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($42,094.19).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Max Royde bought 15,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £9,150 ($12,036.31).

On Wednesday, March 11th, Max Royde bought 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

Shares of LON:IQG opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Friday. IQGeo Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The stock has a market cap of $31.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

